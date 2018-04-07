HARRIS COUNTY - Homeowners in northeast Harris County's Shadowlake Estates are breathing a sigh of relief after their homes were spared from flooding on the Fourth of July.

The rain had stopped and floodwater was receding Wednesday evening, but the area did see some street flooding. One resident told KHOU 11 News this happens quite a bit in the area.

It was a close call for many homeowners. None of the homeowners who spoke to KHOU 11 News reported flooding in their homes but it reached yards, some garages and even right up to the doorstep in some cases.

