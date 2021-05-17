LIST: High water locations being reported with today's storms

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Harris, Liberty, Chambers counties until 6:30 p.m.

HOUSTON — High water locations have started popping up around the Houston area on Monday.

The NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties until 6:30 p.m. Radar indicated thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include northern Baytown, Humble, Liberty, Dayton, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Kingwood, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Old River-Winfree, Ames, Cove, Lake Houston Dam, Sheldon, Lake Houston and Atascocita.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is reporting high water at the following locations:

- Kuykendahl Rd and Cypresswood Dr

- Cypress Rosehill Rd and Grand Pkwy

- FM 1960 and St Edwards Ln

Below are more high water spots around town from Houston Transtar. You can always get this list by texting ROADS to 713-526-1111.

FREEWAYS INCIDENTS/HIGH WATER LOCATIONS: