HOUSTON — Fans learned why BBVA Compass Stadium is nicknamed “the oven” during the team’s home game against FC Dallas Thursday night. The game time heat felt like 100-degrees.

Dynamo fans tried psychology.

“I like hot weather,” Johnny Santos said.

Then, stifling game time heat made them sweat. Embracing heat is part of the team’s motto. Perhaps it’s an advantage during games on the field, but even with misters along concourses in the stands, BBVA Compass Stadium lived up to its nickname: the oven.

“I don’t like it broiling, of course,” Onome Tawo, a fan said. “Nobody wants to be broiling.”

“You just want it warm,” Juan Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of BBVA Compass Stadium joked about the venue. “You want to cook it but keep it warm so you can have it later.”

It gets so hot in June, July and August that 30 minute hydration breaks are common on the field. Stadium management never hosts games before seven in the evening. They also allow fans to bring empty bottles for water and have giant fans constantly churning air.

“If you walk into our seats, you will feel a breeze,” he said. “It is a cool breeze? Not always.”

© 2018 KHOU