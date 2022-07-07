There are different standards for triggering a heat advisory depending on region.

HOUSTON — Why are heat advisories different depending on where you live?

Here in Houston we are no stranger to intense heat and humidity, and heat advisories are a pretty common occurrence during the summer months.

The National Weather Service issues a heat advisory to tell people to take precautions because of the high temperatures, especially if you work outside. It also triggers other precautions for example your power can’t be turned off for non-payment if we are under a heat advisory.

But what constitutes a heat advisory in Houston is pretty different from say Maine. There is a sliding scale in Texas but generally when the heat index is 108 and higher in Houston a heat advisory is triggered. The heat index is the combination of heat and humidity that makes the air temperature feel even hotter.

But in Maine a heat index of 95 degrees is enough to trigger a heat advisory.

And there is a good reason for the difference. A professor in internal medicine told Houston Public Media the body is capable of adapting to heat. That means the more exposure you have to high temperatures the more your body is able to handle it.

Also air conditioning is pretty widespread in our area, but in places like Maine it is not a given. Their air conditioning is more of a luxury than a necessity. Just a reminder that one man’s oppressive heat is another’s balmy day.