(CBS) -- From the air, Houston today looks dry and livable. But nearly a year after Harvey struck, thousands of the city's residents are still waiting to return home.

Team Rubicon saw that as an opportunity.

Former U.S. Marine Elliot Rios said he felt compelled to act after the relief agencies and thousands of volunteers left Houston in the months after the storm.

"I didn't see as much of a response as I had wanted to see," Rios said. "We are filling the need for a group, a community of individuals that would have never gotten the opportunity to go back into their home."

Brian Calcagno, a former Army pilot, flew Black Hawk helicopters during two tours in Iraq before finding Team Rubicon as a way to continue to serve.

"It doesn't matter what your background is," Calcagno said. "Doesn't matter what your past is. You're here to help. And to be accepted into an organization like that and have that unconditional love is very hard to find this day and age."

For 67-year-old Barbara Herndon, who spent 20 years in her home before being forced to escape Harvey's rising tides, that unconditional love brought her home again on a recent steamy afternoon.

