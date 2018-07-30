KATY, Texas — Federal data indicates the number of homes in Texas with flood insurance has risen in the year since Hurricane Harvey inundated the Houston area.

The floods last August killed nearly 70 people and damaged or destroyed more than 300,000 structures. Officials say the storm caused an estimated $125 billion in damage.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says flood insurance policies in Texas have jumped by 18 percent since Harvey, and by nearly 23 percent in Harris County, which includes Houston.

But experts warn that the rise in homes insured likely won't continue and that coverage in areas prone to flooding tends to drop off as residents become complacent.

FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program hopes to double the number of structures in the U.S. with flood insurance by 2022.

