BEAR CREEK, Texas – With only weeks before moving back into her newly repaired home, one Harvey flood victim has all her appliances stolen.

Linda Wade lives in the Bear Creek community where on Monday, she opened the door to find all of her belongings missing.

Only two days earlier, Wade was moving her appliances into the home, once contractors told her they were prepared.

More than $10,000 worth of furnishings, gone. That's on top of the $100,000 spent on the repairs alone.

No room was spared, including that of Wade’s disabled son, who relied on the special accommodations built into the home. His small refrigerator was stolen.

Empty boxes outside are now a reminder of what could’ve been.

“Angry, very angry that people do that to other people," said Wade. "Especially when you go through the flood and then somebody comes along and knocks you down."

Harris County constables were called, but Wade knows tracking these thieves down won’t be easy. Contractors have been in and out of her house for months and anyone could’ve disguised their way in.

All that’s left in the home has been donated in the past 24 hours, a small sign of normal life, she hopes to get back.

“Hopefully once we get back in the house, I’ll be able to feel that, but no. Nothing is normal right now,” Wade said.

Wade has lived with her daughter in Spring for the past eight months as she waits for her home to be complete.

Most people on the block have since sold their homes and don’t plan on coming back. With the house tailored to her son’s needs, Wade says she has no plans on leaving.

If you would like to help, Hope Disaster Relief set up Zelle and Paypal accounts under the name: wadefamilyrelief@gmail.com.

© 2018 KHOU