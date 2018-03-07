BEAUMONT, Texas -- A Vidor woman is trying to help her close friend get back home after Tropical Storm Harvey forced him out.

John Daigle has been staying in the Motel 6 in Beaumont for the last few months.

John Daigle is 70-years-old and has apparently been diagnosed with terminal cancer. He has no family to help him. Staff at the hotel said he will have to leave unless he can come up with his own money.

Ruby Young's friend of nearly 15 years is in desperate need of help.

"That's what he said, I'm tired, I'm tired, what do you do now? You can't just let him die, I can't do that," Young said.

The Beaumont man has until Wednesday to find another place to stay.

Young bought john a few extra days at the motel six after his FEMA funds ran out Sunday.

Young says they tried looking for a hotel but many others turned them down. Young went back to her Vidor home and returned to Beaumont and found Daigle wandering alone.

“He was on the verge of a heat stroke whenever I got to him,” Young said.

Young says that she and her friends gathered money to pay for three more nights at the motel.

Daigle’s former home, a senior citizens center called the Y House is still not repaired from Harvey.

"He was in the hospital back in November and his doctor told him pretty much he had four months to live," Young said.

John is fighting lung cancer and COPD, and needs oxygen around the clock.

The senior citizens center tells 12News there is no estimate on when repairs could be completed. It leaves john in limbo.

"It's heartbreaking. I'm not blaming FEMA, I know FEMA has done pretty much what they can but where are these older people supposed to go now? What are they going to do? They can't live out in this heat," Young said.

12News has tried contacting FEMA for a report on Daigle’s case and we’re waiting to hear back.

A GoFundMe page for John can be found here.

