HOUSTON - Harvey wasn’t picky. He wasn’t precise.

If it wasn’t your home, maybe it was your school, your car or -- like us -- your work.

But some areas lost more than others.

Breaking it down by county, Harris had the most damage, by far, with 154,170 homes flooded, followed by Galveston at 12,000 homes, Brazoria with 9,000, Fort Bend with 6,800, and Montgomery with 4,100.

But by Houston neighborhoods, a different story is told.

With data from the Kinder Institute, it’s easy to see which communities saw the most damage. In Alief, 11,456 homes flooded, followed by Eldridge/West Oaks with 10,361 and Mid-West 9,807.

But if you look at the percentage of homes damaged in certain communities, those aren’t even the worst.

You see in Houston, Kashmere Gardens had almost 79 percent of its homes flood. In Harris County, those homes were hit the hardest, followed by east Houston at 76 percent, homes near downtown at 70 percent and Braeburn at 70 percent. Those mentioned earlier -- Alief at 25 percent, Eldridge at 34 percent, Mid-West at 40 percent -- ranked much lower.

In Dickinson, it’s easy to say those residents got the worst of it with 85 percent of their homes taking on water.

Today, many of those neighborhoods are still rebuilding, but some just walked away.

