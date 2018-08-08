ALVIN, Texas – Seventy-one-year-old Elmer Branch isn't one to complain. We first met the war hardened Army vet on his way home from Walmart.

It's a 30-minute ride on his scooter he makes almost twice a week.

"I feel like I get around pretty damn good," said Branch.

Getting around isn't the problem. It's the place he calls home. It's not much of one – at least not anymore, since Hurricane Harvey.

"I woke up one morning, put two feet on the ground ... on the floor and both feet were wet," said Branch. "I looked across the hallway and water was flowing from this side to that side."

The water got two-feet high. Branch and his three dogs came back two weeks later.

"Oh it was a mess," said Branch.

Speechless w/ what I’m experiencing today. Interviewing 71yearold Elmer Branch about his home and what he’s been dealing with. His home looks the way it did Harvey hit nearly 1 yr ago. Nothings been worked on. Nothing. 0 help. Completely forgotten. So sad to see up close #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/tJa2O9LdqS — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) August 8, 2018

Now nearly a year later, not one thing has changed. It's as if time stood still.

The house was never gutted or cleaned. The floors were never stripped. Flood soaked furniture was never thrown out.

"All them chairs are junk," said Branch.

Mold is everywhere. There's leaks in the roof, holes in the walls. The home is rotting from the inside out, but he's not one to ask for help.

"I know what I'm into," said Branch. "I know how to put up with it and deal with it."

But Elmer shouldn't have to. No one should. And that's where we hope viewers like you can step up to help.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help Elmer Branch. You can find the link here.

If you'd like to help you can also email KHOU 11 News reporter Marcelino Benito at mbenito@khou.com.

