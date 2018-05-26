HOUSTON – An unlikely Good Samaritan is offering to rebuild a Harvey victim’s home, brick by brick.

We first introduced you to Laura Duffy Thursday as she sat outside her Scarsdale community home. She explained to us that since Harvey, her home has been unlivable.

She still visits, every day for two hours a day, but only to feed her cats. Looking inside the home only brings her to tears.

Friday, they were tears of joy.

“These are happy tears, I’ve had a year and a half of sad tears, but these are happy tears,” Duffy said.

This is the same woman who tells us was shunned by every contractor she called, because she used her FEMA money to make a down payment on a home for her only remaining grandchild.

Samaritan’s Purse out of Pearland offered to tear down and rebuild the home, but didn’t have any masonry experts on hand. Why that matters is because Duffy’s HOA, requires all homes have at least 50 percent brick.

Duffy asked for brick, what she got was a Chris Cagle at her door giving back as only he could.

Cagle watched the story on KHOU the night before and started showing all his colleagues. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because before owning Cagle Stucco and Masonry, his passion was in country music.

Everyone he showed the story to, said the same thing. “This is what you do, you could help.”

The former recording artist knew this was his chance to do something special. He had watched Houston Texan JJ Watt and Mattress Mack help Harvey victims, but this was the first time he had the means to make a difference.

Cagle contacted Upchurch Kimbrough for the brick and Texas Stone and Masonry for other supplies.

“Everybody was like, whatever you need, 100 percent. We got it done,” Cagle said.

It was then up to Cagle who with tears in his eyes (sorry Chris, had to) told Duffy his company would do all the work for absolutely nothing in return. Citing her words from the night before, Cagle says, “you’re home free.”

The two embraced in front of Duffy’s broken garage door and for that moment, you would think a ton of bricks were lifted from her shoulders.

If that wasn’t enough, Cagle’s company is writing a check for $5,000 to help furnish the home. Mattress Mack, being the philanthropist he is, is offering to match that amount for a grand total of $10,000.

Duffy wasn’t the only one who struggled to find the words and I think that’s okay. Just think of how improbable the last 24 hours have been for Duffy. She prayed for a miracle Thursday, only to find her savior a day later.

