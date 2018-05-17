Two deputies who rescued a truck driver stranded in floodwaters during Hurricane Harvey were honored Wednesday night by the 100 Club.

KHOU 11 reporter Brandi Smith and photographer Mario Sandoval flagged down the deputies when they saw Robert Roberson’s cabin filling up with water.

Related: KHOU 11 crew reunites with truck driver rescued during Hurricane Harvey

Major Marty O’Brien and his recuse partner, Richard Jue, came to the rescue that day.

“You wish one day that maybe you would be able to be honored. Sure enough this year, it came to be. I’m very proud, very happy. The 100 Club is just a first-class organization.”

Related: Deputies who rescued truck driver during Harvey share their story

O’Brien and Jue were in the same police academy more than 35 years ago.

© 2018 KHOU