LA MARQUE, Texas - A La Marque family forgotten after Harvey is finally seeing much-needed repairs.

KHOU 11 News first profiled their plight in late May.

Now white primer is going up on brand new walls inside Carolyn Chatman’s home. But she’s tickled pink.

“It’s starting to look like home again,” Chatman said.

Her family’s home of nearly 20 years was ruined by Harvey, and some work done after the flood through FEMA wasn’t done correctly.

But a ceiling that later caved in is now secure, and walls ripped to the studs during KHOU 11’s first visit are back up.

“We’re grateful to everyone for their help, especially you call for coming and telling our story,” Chatman said.

Joseph Moore is a local contractor overseeing the work. He’s helped repair more than 200 homes since the flood and says he and his crew have an emotional attachment that contractors from other cities and states may not.

In fact, their homes were damaged, too.

“I am, you know, running a business,” Moore said. “But anything that I can do for my community, I do. So that’s kind of the situation here to help them get back as soon as possible.”

Chatman, a pediatric nurse who spends all day helping kids, needed help with her recovery. She hopes other Harvey victims still in a fix nearly nine months later get the help they need.

“Just got to keep going, keep praying and keep going,” Chatman said. “And you’ll be fine.”

The local Lions Club is also working to help the Chatman family and others. Volunteers have also been in the area for months helping neighbors rebuild.

If you still need help, e-mail forgotten@khou.com.

