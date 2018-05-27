AUSTIN - Hurricane Harvey survivors receiving Transitional Shelter Assistance can receive an extension to stay in hotels until June 30, FEMA announced Sunday.
Eligible recipients can check out on July 1 as they continue working toward a permanent housing solution.
FEMA says this is the seventh and final extension of the temporary sheltering program.
Prior to May 31, disaster survivors participating in TSA will receive a phone call message advising them if they have continued eligibility for this extension in a participating hotel, FEMA says.
Notification calls will be made to all applicants.
Survivors in hotels who are unsure of their continued TSA eligibility can:
- Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (voice, 711 or VRS) or 800-462-7585 (TTY).
- Log into their account on disasterassistance.gov/.
- Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC); for DRC locations and hours go to fema.gov/DRC.
- Ask the hotel to look in the lodging web portal to see whether they have eligibility beyond the current check-out date of June 1.
Here is a list of key dates:
- May 31 – Last day of eligibility under current extension period
- June 30 – End of approved extension period
- July 1 – Final check-out of the TSA program
© 2018 KHOU