HOUSTON - Theresa Ray, 86, and her 88-year-old husband, Alfred, have limited mobility and a fixed income.

They’d like nothing more than to move back into their home in La Marque they’ve lived in for more than five decades.

Hurricane Harvey uprooted them on Aug. 25. Theresa Ray says she remembers the exact date because it is her son’s birthday.

She says the storm has left an indelible mark on her family.

“It’s not something I want to go through again. At 86, I won’t do it again,” she said.

The Rays are currently renting an unoccupied family friend’s home nearby with their fixed income.

“I pay, since September, $1,000. That’s $250 a week,” Theresa Ray said.

That expenditure is taking a toll, she said. She can’t afford to buy a mattress at the rented home, so she spends all day and night in a recliner chair in the home’s living room.

“This is where I sleep. There are no other beds here,” she said.

The couple says FEMA gave them less than $10,000 to repair their damaged home, which they used to paying for groceries. Theresa Ray says she received minimum financial help from her insurance company.

“Flood insurance didn’t give us enough money to do the house," she said.

Only two months ago, the Rays’ son and grandson got a permit to start fixing the couple’s Stonewall Street house, which floodwaters left uninhabitable.

“They feel helpless themselves. We’re trying to do as much as we can, plus keep our family business going at the same time,” said grandson Patrick Watt.

“I feel bad. They’re in their golden years and they’d like to be at home, comfortably," said daughter Alecia LeMelle.

LeMelle is doing errands for them and helping them to get through this challenging time.

“It could be worse, but it could be a lot better,” LeMelle said.

LeMelle is recovering from colon cancer and hasn’t been able to return to her own flood-ravaged home in Hitchcock.

“The main thing I wanted to do was get through the chemo, get them back into their home, then I can tend to myself," she said.

LeMelle says her mother likes to be self-sufficient and doesn't often ask for help, so she is asking for her: “Any help would be appreciated.”

