LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Life after Harvey continues to be a work in progress for scores of Houston-area families.

But one League City family sees its road to recovery finally reaching an end with the help of perfect strangers.

The Garcia family evacuated its home the day Harvey hit. A group of volunteers from Abilene helped them finally finish their rebuilding process.

“It’s great,” said 12 year-old Daisy Garcia. “Because the apartment is so small.”

Daisy was one of three children who escaped the house with their parents.

“The water went up 4 feet,” said mom Natacilia Garcia.

The family has watched mostly church groups come to League City from all over the country through an organization called The Fuller Center.

Finishing touches on Thursday included hanging light fixtures and painting molding and other woodwork that had to be completely replaced.

“I know it’s going to be years for a lot of relief to finish,” said Josh Day with St. Paul United Methodist Church. “It’d be even longer without volunteers coming down here.”

Day brought fellow church members from Abilene who took little convincing.

“'Why not?' is what most of our guys would say,” Day said. “Fellow Texans, fellow humans in need.”

They plan to come back as soon as they can.

“At the end of this month, the house might be ready so we can move in and everything,” Daisy Garcia said.

Daisy’s T-shirt said, “Life is beautiful.” It’s certainly a lot better than it has been in a long time.

Like many families, the Garcias had no flood insurance. In addition to their home, The Fuller Center for Housing has volunteers all over the Houston area.

For more information about the organization’s mission, tap/click here.

© 2018 KHOU