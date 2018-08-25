KATY – A saloon destroyed by Hurricane Harvey rebuilt in time to host its largest concert ever almost one year after the storm.

More than 2,000 people bought tickets to see live country music from the band Whiskey Myers at The Wildcatter Saloon in Katy Friday night.

Nearly a year earlier, Justin Whitfield saw his dream bar almost vanish.

“I had a lot of those moments,” he said. “When you’ve got two little girls depending on you, you can’t fail.”

The storm ruined the saloon he co-owns. Whitfield lost his home and three cars too. Without insurance, his family learned to repair things themselves.

Whitfield spent nearly every dime he had, worked 20-hour days trying to get his business and home in order and keep his 8- and 10-year-old daughters from going without.

“When you get down to my kids, (their) dance lessons, piano lessons, you (have) to worry a little bit,” Whitfield said.

Friends stepped in. Strangers helped, too. The saloon reopened. Whitfield’s home is close.

“Red Cross came through with two-thousand dollars (and I) paid my mortgage that month literally,” Whitfield said. “The guy who I bought the bar from (six months before Harvey) held back on payment (owed). Everyone’s been helping.”

It is why the show Friday was so special. They planned to make it the biggest concert in the saloon’s history not realizing the date chosen almost marks the one-year anniversary of Harvey. It is a victory worth celebrating with thousands, Whitfield said.

