HOUSTON - There have been a lot tributes for the 1st responders on the front lines of Harvey and salutes for unlikely Harvey heroes. Few who would've imagined a meteorologist caught in the eye of the storm would also win the admiration of a city.

For many during Harvey, Jeff Lindner was the calm during the storm. The meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District https://www.hcfcd.org/ went from a behind the scenes guy to a familiar face, during press conferences and on social media.

A year later Lindner is still talking about the record storm and the lessons learned. What was the most surprising thing about the storm? He says, “It was the widespread nature of it. Flooding went from Beaumont Port Arthur are all the way down to the Victoria area. We're talking 15 to 20 counties involved, all at the same time. We're talking 35 inches of rain over 10,000 square miles.”

The Texas A & M graduate says one of the biggest takeaways was how to get information to people.

Since Harvey, the county has introduced new technology that shows how high floodwaters are near you. Lindner explains, “There are customizable real time alerts to your cell phones from your gauge station.”

Harris County's Flood Warning System www.harriscountyfws.org now had a real time Inundation map. Lindner says, “It shows the area that's being flooded from the creek or bayou, how wide that's getting so you can find your house & see how close its getting to your house.” He goes on to say, “It’s our job to give people the information so people can make the best decisions to protect themselves, their property, their families.”

Also on the job? His wife, Lillie Lindner. She works at the flood control district, as well. An unexpected impact of the storm? She says, “We'll go places and people will recognize him. It was kind of mind blowing.”

Strangers set up a Go Fund Me account to send him on vacation after the storm. Last year, KHOU went with him, as Lindner donated that money to unsuspecting storm victims. They were often emotional at the surprise gifts.

Some $24,000, donated by strangers, was given to flood victims, picked at random.

Lillie Lindner says, “Just goes to show maybe how much we didn't realize at the time how much Jeff was having an impact.”

