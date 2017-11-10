KHOUStronger: Harvey destroyed our building, not our spirit

As Hurricane Harvey roared up the Texas coastline on Friday, August 25, dozens of KHOU employees packed our bags, hugged our loved ones and headed to our studios at 1945 Allen Parkway. With the potential for catastrophic flooding in our area, we were prepared to spend the next few days and nights at the station to keep our viewers informed around the clock. Little did we know, Harvey would force us to leave the station -- never to return.
ANCHOR LEN CANNON
“On Tuesday, David Paul said he was worried about how the storm was developing. He talked about the potential for 50 inches of rain. At that very moment, none of us thought that would happen. Unfortunately, he was right.”
Friday evening, Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 storm, battering Rockport, Port Aransas and other coastal communities.
Saturday, as it continued north on its path of destruction, the outer bands whipped up dozens of powerful tornadoes all over the greater Houston area.
But the worst was yet to come.