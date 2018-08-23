Join us Friday for a special edition of Great Day Houston, "Houston Stronger – Hurricane Harvey One Year Later.”

Hosted by Deborah Duncan, this show will take a look at the resiliency of our city and how it's communities have rebuilt. If we were “Houston Strong” in the aftermath of Harvey, one year later as a city we’re certainly “Houston Stronger.”

KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul will join Deborah to co-host. Over the years, David and Deborah have covered many weather events. David is an expert on Houston weather. He’ll explain just what made Hurricane Harvey such a unique and devastating storm.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett will sit down with Deborah and David to discuss the Harris County $2.5 billion flood bond. Chief Resilience Officer Steve Costello (aka the Flood Czar) and Houston Police Chief Art Acevado will tell us how our city’s infrastructure and community has changed this past year and what our future looks like.

Musician Vel Lewis, who lost his home in the floods, will perform a special song he's written and dedicated to the people of Houston. And we'll have some special messages of hope from some well-known Houstonians and much more. Tune in tomorrow at 9 a.m.

