HOUSTON - Everyone who went through Harvey has a story to tell. What happened to them, their home, their friends, their family. It’s a bond that connects most Houstonians.

TIMELINE: Hurricane Harvey brings catastrophic rain, flooding to Gulf Coast

But what if you didn’t go through it. You’re from out of town or you just moved here, like David Gonzalez.

Since taking a job in April as a reporter at KHOU 11 News, he now calls Houston home. He moved here in April and went out to get people to share their stories, explain Harvey to get a better understanding of what it means to be Houston Strong.

Tap here for more on Harvey One Year Later

© 2018 KHOU