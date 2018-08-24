SPRING, Texas — For many people post-Harvey, even the sound of raindrops can trigger anxiety and fear of flooding.

With the anniversary of the hurricane upon us, it is an especially difficult time for thousands of people in the Houston area.

“I just knock on wood that we’re going to be okay, moving forward,” says Melody Persons.

Her boutique was only 1-year-old when Harvey destroyed the shop with 4 feet of flood waters. It took tens of thousands of dollars to re-build the store, located at Cypresswood and Stuebner-Airline Road in Spring.

Ever since the flood, she’s experienced heightened concerns about flooding.

“We had a good rain not too long ago and the retention pond behind us, starts filling up," she says. "There was definitely some anxiety.”

Persons is not alone. Thousands are suffering daily from the effects of Harvey. They are still trying to re-build their homes and livelihoods.

“A lot of people are still in the place, where they feel a sense of separation from all the things they’ve been around for years. It’s very difficult,” says licensed professional counselor, Bill Prasad.

Prasad says it could take eight to 18 months for mental health challenges to present themselves after a natural disaster such as Harvey. We’re in that window of time, right now.

The research varies, but it’s estimated that as many as 20 percent who went through this hurricane, have developed P.T.S.D. Experts say the most susceptible are children, teenagers, women, and first responders.

“One symptom might be re-experiencing the disaster, either having nightmares or having flashbacks, avoiding things that remind you of the flooding,” Prasad informs.

With the anniversary here -- the images last year of desperation, along with rescues – might be extra difficult for some to take in. However, it’s also a time that could highlight hope and resiliency.

“We came back bigger and better than ever. We made some changes that we kind of wanted to make, anyway,” Persons says.

Over the next few days, experts recommend talking to loved ones about how you’re feeling, and to make sure you don’t isolate yourself. They also recommend doing something that simply makes you feel better, such as going out for a nice dinner or getting a massage -- perhaps even creating a new, positive ritual in your life.

