At 7a.m., on the morning August 25, 2017, I drove to work on the Southwest Freeway. I veered off on Spur 527 into downtown Houston like I had done thousands of times before. For more than thirty years, this had been my path to KHOU at 1945 Allen Parkway. I knew it like the back of my hand. What I didn't know on that day was I was driving it for the last time. I watched the road, but my eyes were looking for the clouds already being spun off by Harvey. They were up ahead waiting for me.

My morning work notes from August 25th, reflected that hectic day:

Tornado warning in effect for Matagorda County

President Trump Tweets he’s in contact with Gov. Abbott and will assist as needed.

9:30a.m. Hurricane planning meeting

10a.m. Harvey now a Category 2 hurricane sitting just off the lower Texas coast.

11a.m. Voluntary evacuations of El Lago, Shore Acres, Nassau Bay, Seabrook and Taylor Lake Village.

In the middle of all this, I was trying to get my son, Alex, a birthday present. That weekend of all weekends he would turn 23. The timing was bad, but I couldn’t go home empty-handed. At one o’clock, I raced downtown to Minute Maid Park to buy him a jersey at the Astros gift shop. What was I thinking? The store was already closed and sandbagged.

I raced back to work. Our front porch was also now protected by sandbags.

While Houston was hunkering down, the Galveston county judge was urging residents of Bolivar, Crystal Beach, Gilchrist and High Island to voluntarily evacuate. Highway 87 might flood and the ferry service might be suspended, trapping people on the Bolivar peninsula. I thought back to how Bolivar was leveled during Ike. The storm surge left it barren. All the debris washed across the bay and piled up on the mainland. Would it be like that again? The mayor of Galveston didn’t think so, but he was still anticipating trouble. "Come Monday, human nature will hit the wall. We’ll rest our people to be ready for Tuesday and Wednesday.”

It was going to be a long weekend. Maybe the longest since 1900. In the afternoon, hurricane expert Dr. Neil Frank came to the newsroom for a Facebook live with KHOU Meteorologist David Paul. It was great to listen to them. Their balanced approach had a way making you feel safe. Then again, it was really bad weather that usually brought them together. At 4p.m., Harvey became a Category 3 hurricane

Later that night, we saw the first wind damage in Matagorda County. Next door, the Brazoria county judge urged anyone living along the San Bernard River to be ready to get out. He also said the Brazos River was rising, "We're talking fast." It registered with me that we were hearing an urgency we'd never heard before. There was a different tone in the warnings. Residents needed to make their final preparations.

KHOU always plans ahead for hurricane season. It also asks its employees to also have their own personal hurricane plan to make sure their families are prepared. That’s because during severe weather and continuous coverage, we sometimes have to leave our families and live at the TV station. I knew Friday night would probably be my last night at home for several days. For the weekend at work, I packed extra clothes, food, medicine, toiletries, a flashlight, a pillow and a blanket. At home, we stocked up on non-perishable food, water, batteries, etc. I made sure our family cars were all parked high in our sharply inclined driveway. I brought in the big trash bin so it wouldn’t float away. Pointless when I look back. My personal plan would not come close to preparing my family for what was about to happen.

