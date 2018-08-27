[Editor's note: This story originally ran on KHOU.com on September 28, 2017]

Elaine Maxwell heard the low hum of a helicopter hovering above her home. She ran down her attic stairs into the floodwaters to get to the window near her front door. The current inside her home was stronger than she expected and sent her living room couch into her stomach, pinning her against a wall.

She managed to push it away and get to the window. She turned on her phone’s flashlight, hoping this time someone would see it and rescue her and Robby, her 17-year-old autistic son. That this time would be different. This time they would be saved.

The low hum disappeared and the water inside continued to rise. She waded through the black water back to the ladder that led up to the attic, where a single piece of plywood sat among the insulation that provided a cramped shelter for her and Robby. For 16 hours they sat: waiting, hoping, praying. It wasn’t long before exhaustion set in. It was just the two of them. Her husband and daughter traveled to Michigan for her father-in-law’s funeral before Hurricane Harvey hit.

Devastation in Dickinson: Elaine Maxwell's story

Photos: Devastation in Dickinson: Elaine Maxwell's story

And now they were trapped inside their home. During one of her frantic trips to the front window, Maxwell dropped her keys in the floodwaters, their one escape to get out of the double-bolted front door that’s meant to keep Robby from running.

“I couldn’t have opened the door even if I wanted to,” she said. “I don’t know where I would have gone even if I could.”

As the flooding rose, Robby grew stressed—he doesn’t do well in new situations, Maxwell said. The water had destroyed much of his room: his video games and TV; the map of Dickinson he drew on his walls, filled with street names and his school bus route. Robby didn’t care about any of that; he only wanted his watch that was lost amongst the flooding, and searching for it was like finding lost treasure at the bottom of an ocean.

The sound of airboats and helicopters cut through the rain. Maxwell could hear them passing outside, but they couldn’t hear her screams. Hour after hour passed with the two in the cramped attic.

The attic Elaine Maxwell and her 17-year-old autistic son, Robby, escaped to as floodwaters filled their home. The two were trapped for 16 hours.

Maxwell heard another helicopter and made another dash down the stairs, equipped with her phone and phone charger. But in her haste to catch the attention of would-be rescuers, she dropped her charger in the water. And when that helicopter flew away, too, her phone slowly died with each new text message and Facebook post. She started praying.

“I had already made peace with God,” she said. “I thought I was going to die up in my attic.”

Maxwell was on the phone when she heard the next helicopter.

“I’ll have to let you go,” she said. “I think I’m going to be rescued pretty soon.”

She hung up, but once again rescue never came. Her phone died, cutting off all contact with family and friends. She couldn’t tell anyone that she hadn’t been rescued, that her and Robby were still stuck in the attic, that her screams were going unanswered.

“God, please help me,” she yelled. “God, please help me.”

That’s when Robby, who’s mostly non-verbal, began to repeat her.

“God, help me!” he yelled. “God, help me!”

She looked at her phone. She tried again to turn it on, just long enough to send a message that she needed help. She pushed the button and her phone booted up. She sent a quick text to a family friend.

‘“We haven’t been rescued,” she wrote. “We are still trapped. Please send police.”

Conversations with Correa: Elaine Maxwell reflects on experience one year after Hurricane Harvey

Sixteen hours after the nightmare began, rescuers shattered the double-pane window in her living room and bashed in the deadbolted door. Maxwell and Robby stepped down from the attic and to the rescuers below. They were taken to Dickinson City Hall, where a shelter had been set up for flooded residents. They were soaked, but they were free. A family friend who saw Maxwell’s pleas for help on Facebook drove to the shelter and offered them a home to stay.

Days and hours and people blur together now. Maxwell had nightmares for weeks. She couldn’t return to the house when the drywall and kitchen cabinets were ripped out. She still gets anxiety when she looks at the attic.

The contents of her home sit in a large pile near the street waiting to be hauled off to a dumpsite. Her air conditioner and dehumidifiers cut through the gutted walls to stop mold growth. Her family is still waiting on FEMA to find out if they’re going to rebuild, raise their home or condemn it. Maxwell is thankful she and Robby made it out alive, and for the people who rescued them. But the day still weighs heavy on her mind.

“Everything that could go wrong went wrong,” Maxwell said.

Back at her home, Maxwell pointed at the shattered window in her living room and recounted the moments of horror weeks before.

Across the house, Robby yelled: “God help me.”

Photos: Devastation in Dickinson

Photos: Devastation in Dickinson

© 2018 KHOU