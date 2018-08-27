[Editor's note: This story originally ran on KHOU.com on September 28, 2017]

Elaine Maxwell heard the low hum of a helicopter hovering above her home. She ran down her attic stairs into the floodwaters to get to the window near her front door. The current inside her home was stronger than she expected and sent her living room couch into her stomach, pinning her against a wall.

She managed to push it away and get to the window. She turned on her phone’s flashlight, hoping this time someone would see it and rescue her and Robby, her 17-year-old autistic son. That this time would be different. This time they would be saved.

The low hum disappeared and the water inside continued to rise. She waded through the black water back to the ladder that led up to the attic, where a single piece of plywood sat among the insulation that provided a cramped shelter for her and Robby. For 16 hours they sat: waiting, hoping, praying. It wasn’t long before exhaustion set in. It was just the two of them. Her husband and daughter traveled to Michigan for her father-in-law’s funeral before Hurricane Harvey hit.

Devastation in Dickinson: Elaine Maxwell's story
01 / 16
Rescuers were forced to break Elaine Maxwell's front window in order to save her and her son, Robby, from the flooding inside their homes.
02 / 16
The shattered front window of Elaine Maxwell's home that rescuers broke to save her and her son from the flooding inside.
03 / 16
Elaine Maxwell shows where rescuers beat in her front door to save her and her son.
04 / 16
Two tarps hang in Elaine Maxwell's living room where a window was shattered and her front door was knocked in to save her and her 17-year-old autistic son, Robby.
05 / 16
Elaine Maxwell shows how high the floodwaters climbed in her home. 
06 / 16
Elaine Maxwell shows how high the floodwaters rose outside her home.
07 / 16
The stairs leading up to the attic where Elaine Maxwell and her son, Robby, evacuated to escape floodwaters. The two were trapped for 16 hours before they were rescued.
08 / 16
The small attic space where Elaine Maxwell and her 17-year-old autistic son, Robby, sat waiting for rescue as flooding filled their home.
09 / 16
A gutted hallway in Elaine Maxwell's home.
10 / 16
Two tarps hang in Elaine Maxwell's living room where a window was shattered and her front door was knocked in to save her and her 17-year-old autistic son, Robby.
11 / 16
12 / 16
Elaine Maxwell's house is gutted after her home received about four feet of water.
13 / 16
14 / 16
The walls throughout Elaine Maxwell's home are gutted from floor to ceiling.
15 / 16
16 / 16
The pile of debris outside Elaine Maxwell's home. Maxwell said she and her family lost everything inside due to flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Photos: Devastation in Dickinson: Elaine Maxwell's story

And now they were trapped inside their home. During one of her frantic trips to the front window, Maxwell dropped her keys in the floodwaters, their one escape to get out of the double-bolted front door that’s meant to keep Robby from running.

“I couldn’t have opened the door even if I wanted to,” she said. “I don’t know where I would have gone even if I could.”

As the flooding rose, Robby grew stressed—he doesn’t do well in new situations, Maxwell said. The water had destroyed much of his room: his video games and TV; the map of Dickinson he drew on his walls, filled with street names and his school bus route. Robby didn’t care about any of that; he only wanted his watch that was lost amongst the flooding, and searching for it was like finding lost treasure at the bottom of an ocean.

The sound of airboats and helicopters cut through the rain. Maxwell could hear them passing outside, but they couldn’t hear her screams. Hour after hour passed with the two in the cramped attic.

The attic Elaine Maxwell and her 17-year-old autistic son, Robby, escaped to as floodwaters filled their home. The two were trapped for 16 hours.

Maxwell heard another helicopter and made another dash down the stairs, equipped with her phone and phone charger. But in her haste to catch the attention of would-be rescuers, she dropped her charger in the water. And when that helicopter flew away, too, her phone slowly died with each new text message and Facebook post. She started praying.

“I had already made peace with God,” she said. “I thought I was going to die up in my attic.”

Maxwell was on the phone when she heard the next helicopter.

“I’ll have to let you go,” she said. “I think I’m going to be rescued pretty soon.”

She hung up, but once again rescue never came. Her phone died, cutting off all contact with family and friends. She couldn’t tell anyone that she hadn’t been rescued, that her and Robby were still stuck in the attic, that her screams were going unanswered.

“God, please help me,” she yelled. “God, please help me.”

That’s when Robby, who’s mostly non-verbal, began to repeat her.

“God, help me!” he yelled. “God, help me!”

She looked at her phone. She tried again to turn it on, just long enough to send a message that she needed help. She pushed the button and her phone booted up. She sent a quick text to a family friend.

‘“We haven’t been rescued,” she wrote. “We are still trapped. Please send police.”

Conversations with Correa: Elaine Maxwell reflects on experience one year after Hurricane Harvey

Sixteen hours after the nightmare began, rescuers shattered the double-pane window in her living room and bashed in the deadbolted door. Maxwell and Robby stepped down from the attic and to the rescuers below. They were taken to Dickinson City Hall, where a shelter had been set up for flooded residents. They were soaked, but they were free. A family friend who saw Maxwell’s pleas for help on Facebook drove to the shelter and offered them a home to stay.

Days and hours and people blur together now. Maxwell had nightmares for weeks. She couldn’t return to the house when the drywall and kitchen cabinets were ripped out. She still gets anxiety when she looks at the attic.

The contents of her home sit in a large pile near the street waiting to be hauled off to a dumpsite. Her air conditioner and dehumidifiers cut through the gutted walls to stop mold growth. Her family is still waiting on FEMA to find out if they’re going to rebuild, raise their home or condemn it. Maxwell is thankful she and Robby made it out alive, and for the people who rescued them. But the day still weighs heavy on her mind.

“Everything that could go wrong went wrong,” Maxwell said.

Back at her home, Maxwell pointed at the shattered window in her living room and recounted the moments of horror weeks before.

Across the house, Robby yelled: “God help me.”

Photos: Devastation in Dickinson
01 / 145
A pile of flooded debris outside a home in Dickinson.
02 / 145
A pile of flooded debris outside a home in Dickinson.
03 / 145
A large pile of debris sits outside Janis Evans' home, which sits near Dickinson Bayou.
04 / 145
A sign outside Faith Lutheran Church reads, "God bless this mess."
05 / 145
A Dickinson city limit sign near Gum Bayou.
06 / 145
A pile of debris sits outside a Dickinson home.
07 / 145
A pile of flooded debris outside a home in Dickinson.
08 / 145
Flood debris outside Faith Lutheran Church.
09 / 145
Flooded debris line the road in a Dickinson neighborhood.
10 / 145
Flooded debris line the road in a Dickinson neighborhood.
11 / 145
A dumpster and flooded chairs sit outside the Department of Health and Human Services.
12 / 145
Flooded debris rest in the front yard of a Dickinson home.
13 / 145
A pile of flooded debris outside a home in Dickinson.
14 / 145
15 / 145
A pile of flooded debris outside a home in Dickinson.
16 / 145
A pile of flooded debris outside a home in Dickinson.
17 / 145
A pile of flooded debris outside a home in Dickinson.
18 / 145
A pile of flooded debris outside a home in Dickinson.
19 / 145
A pile of flooded debris outside a home in Dickinson.
20 / 145
A dump site in Dickinson for flooded debris.
21 / 145
A sign placed on top of a pile of debris reads, "You loot we shoot."
22 / 145
Flooded debris outside a Dickinson home.
23 / 145
Flooded debris line a roadway in a Dickinson neighborhood.
24 / 145
A Texas flag hangs outside a Dickinson home.
25 / 145
A pile of flooded debris outside a home in Dickinson.
26 / 145
A dump site in Dickinson off the Gulf Freeway near FM 517.
27 / 145
Floodwaters bent the door to this garage.
28 / 145
Floodwaters knocked over this fence bordering a Dickinson home.
29 / 145
A pile of debris sits outside a Dickinson home.
30 / 145
Flooded debris line the streets of a Dickinson neighborhood.
31 / 145
Flooded mattresses line Deats Road in Dickinson.
32 / 145
The sun rises over the Dickinson Bayou Watershed.
33 / 145
The sun rises over Dickinson Bayou.
34 / 145
The morning sun rises over a peaceful Dickinson Bayou, one month after Hurricane Harvey sent the bayou out of its banks.
35 / 145
Bay City Raceway, which sits on the banks of Dickinson Bayou, was flooded.
36 / 145
A view of Gum Bayou, which runs on the eastern side of Dickinson.
37 / 145
Debris lining the bank of Gum Bayou.
38 / 145
A view of Gum Bayou on the eastern side of Dickinson.
39 / 145
The top of a kitchen pot sits on the bridge of Gum Bayou.
40 / 145
A sign outside Faith Lutheran Church reads, "God bless this mess."
41 / 145
A view outside the Dickinson Civic Association Pool.
42 / 145
The gates that lead into the Dickinson Civic Association Pool are locked.
43 / 145
A flooded box of IRONMAN gear sits outside the gates of the Dickinson Civic Association Pool.
44 / 145
A view of the pool at the Dickinson Civic Association Pool.
45 / 145
A view inside the Dickinson Civic Pool Association. The pool is closed and the gates are locked after Hurricane Harvey hit the area.
46 / 145
A view inside the Dickinson Civic Association Pool.
47 / 145
Flood debris sit outside a volleyball court at the Dickinson Civil Association Pool.
48 / 145
A volleyball court at the Dickinson Civic Association Pool.
49 / 145
A lifeguard stand lies outside the Dickinson Civic Association Pool.
50 / 145
Spraypainted on a Dickinson garage: "God is bigger."
51 / 145
Warning signs are placed on the doors of the Shrine of the True Cross church. The church sustained heavy flooding from Hurricane Harvey.
52 / 145
Walls within the True Cross Catholic School are gutted after floodwaters damaged the building.
53 / 145
Walls within the True Cross Catholic School are gutted after floodwaters damaged the building.
54 / 145
A gutted bathroom at True Cross Catholic School.
55 / 145
Walls are gutted throughout the True Cross Catholic School.
56 / 145
Once-flooded desks are piled outside True Cross Catholic School.
57 / 145
Flood debris that may be salvagable is put into a pile inside the True Cross Catholic School.
58 / 145
59 / 145
Wires hang from the ceiling at Shrine of the True Cross church in Dickinson.
60 / 145
The gutted library walls inside True Cross Catholic School.
61 / 145
Gutted walls in the True Cross Catholic School reveal electrical wiring.
62 / 145
A stage inside True Cross Catholic School.
63 / 145
Flood debris is placed in the parking lot of the Shrine of the True Cross church.
64 / 145
Workers haul flooded debris to a large pile in the parking lot of the Shrine of the True Cross church.
65 / 145
66 / 145
Father Larry Wilson reads the children's signs still hanging in the True Cross Catholic School library. 
67 / 145
Father Larry Wilson reads the children's signs still hanging in the True Cross Catholic School library. 
68 / 145
Father Larry Wilson stands inside the gutted library at True Cross Catholic School.
69 / 145
Father Larry Wilson hangs a plastic American flag back in the library of True Cross Catholic School.
70 / 145
Walls and floors are gutted inside Father Larry Wilson's home, which sits off Dickinson Bayou near Shrine of the True Cross church.
71 / 145
The floor has been ripped out and walls gutted in Father Larry Wilson's home after floodwaters from Dickinson Bayou seeped inside.
72 / 145
Walls are gutted inside Father Larry Wilson's home that sits behind Shrine of the True Cross church. His home flooded after Dickinson Bayou overcame its banks.
73 / 145
A bird feeder outside Father Larry Wilson's home that faces Dickinson Bayou.
74 / 145
The marquee outside the Shrine of the True Cross church reads, "God Bless Dickinson".
75 / 145
A pile of flooded debris outside a home in Dickinson.
76 / 145
A portion of Janis Evans' ceiling collapsed.
77 / 145
Walls are gutted from floor to ceiling in Janis Evans' home after floodwaters from Dickinson Bayou seeped inside.
78 / 145
Walls are gutted inside Janis Evans' home after floodwaters from Dickinson Bayou seeped inside.
79 / 145
Gutted walls inside Janis Evans' home.
80 / 145
A cross inside Janis Evans' home.
81 / 145
A line of doors sits creates a path to the street in Janis Evans' front yard.
82 / 145
The outside of Janis Evans' flooded home.
83 / 145
A pile of flooded debris outside Janis Evans' home.
84 / 145
A flooded lawnmower sits near a pile of debris in Janis Evans' front yard.
85 / 145
Floodwaters from Dickinson Bayou still sit in Janis Evans' backyard pool.
86 / 145
Patrick Robbins points to a marking that shows how high the water rose in his Dickinson home.
87 / 145
Walls are gutted from floor to ceiling inside Patrick Robbins' Dickinson home.
88 / 145
A gutted bedroom inside Patrick Robbins' home.
89 / 145
The gutted kitchen inside Patrick Robbins' home.
90 / 145
Patrick Robbins didn't waste any time to clear the flooded debris that sat outside his Dickinson home.
91 / 145
Floodwaters have receded outside Patrick Robbins' backyard.
92 / 145
A pile of flooded debris sits behind a Dickinson strip center.
93 / 145
A pile of debris sits behind a flooded Dickinson strip center.
94 / 145
Flooded debris is piled behind a Dickinson strip center.
95 / 145
A pile of debris in the back of a shopping center.
96 / 145
Oversized plastic bags line the walls of Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home to keep cold air inside to help prevent mold growth.
97 / 145
Floodwaters fill Annette LeBlanc's bedroom in her Dickinson home as Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27.
98 / 145
The damage left in Annette LeBlanc's home after floodwaters receded.
99 / 145
Floodwaters fill Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home as Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rains over the area Aug. 27.
100 / 145
Floodwaters fill Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home as Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rains over the area Aug. 27.
101 / 145
The trash can and pillow Annette LeBlanc used to carry her 17-year-old Chihuahua, Cha Keetah, through the floodwaters as she evacuated her Dickinson home.
102 / 145
The view in Annette LeBlanc's garage as floodwaters begin to seep inside. 
103 / 145
Floodwaters fill Annette LeBlanc's bedroom in her Dickinson home as Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27.
104 / 145
Floodwaters fill Annette LeBlanc's bedroom in her Dickinson home as Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27.
105 / 145
Floodwaters fill Annette LeBlanc's bedroom in her Dickinson home as Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27.
106 / 145
Floodwaters fill Annette LeBlanc's bedroom in her Dickinson home as Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27.
107 / 145
Floodwaters fill Annette LeBlanc's dining room in her Dickinson home as Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27.
108 / 145
109 / 145
A shoe floats in Annette's LeBlanc's flooded bedroom.
110 / 145
Flooding begins to soak the carpet in Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home. 
111 / 145
Flooding begins to soak the carpet in Annette LeBlanc's dining room in her Dickinson home.
112 / 145
The damage left in Annette LeBlanc's home after floodwaters receded.
113 / 145
Flooding fills a hallway in Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home as Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27.
114 / 145
115 / 145
The damage left in Annette LeBlanc's home after floodwaters receded.
116 / 145
117 / 145
Three feet of water crept into Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home after Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27. LeBlanc, who's paid off her home, said she must start all over.
118 / 145
Three feet of water crept into Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home after Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27. LeBlanc, who's paid off her home, said she must start all over.
119 / 145
The pile of debris that sits out front of Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home.
120 / 145
Three feet of water crept into Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home after Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27. LeBlanc, who's paid off her home, said she must start all over.
121 / 145
Annette LeBlanc finds another spot of mold in her Dickinson home after flooding from Hurricane Harvey destroyed everything inside. 
122 / 145
Three feet of water crept into Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home after Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27. LeBlanc, who's paid off her home, said she must start all over.
123 / 145
Annette LeBlanc said flooding destroyed the original flooring that had been in her house since it was built in 1956.
124 / 145
The pile of debris that sits out front of Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home.
125 / 145
The pile of debris that sits out front of Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home.
126 / 145
A fallen tree branch in Annette LeBlanc's backyard. LeBlanc said the water got so high she could see her chain-linked fence.
127 / 145
An old telephone inside Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home.
128 / 145
Three feet of water crept into Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home after Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27. LeBlanc, who's paid off her home, said she must start all over.
129 / 145
The pile of debris that sits out front of Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home.
130 / 145
The pile of debris that sits out front of Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home.
131 / 145
The pile of debris that sits out front of Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home.
132 / 145
Three feet of water crept into Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home after Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27. LeBlanc, who's paid off her home, said she must start all over.
133 / 145
Annette LeBlanc lost her 17-year-old Chihuahua, Cha Keeta, after Hurricane Harvey forced her to evacuate her Dickinson home. 
134 / 145
The pile of debris that sits out front of Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home.
135 / 145
The pile of debris that sits out front of Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home.
136 / 145
The pile of debris that sits out front of Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home.
137 / 145
Three feet of water crept into Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home after Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27. LeBlanc, who's paid off her home, said she must start all over.
138 / 145
The pile of debris that sits out front of Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home.
139 / 145
Annette LeBlanc points to how high the water climbed outside her Dickinson home. LeBlanc lost everything inside her home and says she has to start over.
140 / 145
Three feet of water crept into Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home after Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27. LeBlanc, who's paid off her home, said she must start all over.
141 / 145
Three feet of water crept into Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home after Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27. LeBlanc, who's paid off her home, said she must start all over.
142 / 145
Three feet of water crept into Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home after Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27. LeBlanc, who's paid off her home, said she must start all over.
143 / 145
Three feet of water crept into Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home after Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27. LeBlanc, who's paid off her home, said she must start all over.
144 / 145
Three feet of water crept into Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home after Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27. LeBlanc, who's paid off her home, said she must start all over.
145 / 145
Three feet of water crept into Annette LeBlanc's Dickinson home after Hurricane Harvey sent torrential rain over the area Aug. 27. LeBlanc, who's paid off her home, said she must start all over.

Photos: Devastation in Dickinson

© 2018 KHOU