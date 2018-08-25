You've seen the pictures, the video. 100% you know Harvey was a nightmare for the people of Houston. Homes: flooded! Cars: flooded!

The fourth-largest city in the country: flooded! But the images, the stories shared from those hellish days-- all of that was being documented as people were evacuating their homes.

What was it like during the wait for help? What was it like to be trapped in an attic... for 16 hours... with an autistic child? What was it like to be stuck in a space that has no windows, no way to connect with the outside world? What's it like to pray to God in pitch black as rain beats down overhead? With a relentless storm swirling above, could God, let alone a neighbor, hear your screams for help?

Elaine Maxwell will tell you what it's like. IN DETAIL.

Photos: Elaine Maxwell shares her Hurricane Harvey survivor story

If you really want to know what life if truly like for some people after Harvey, I invite you to press play. She is the backstory of #HoustonStrong #DickinsonStrong... Elaine is strong, because she lived it and is able to share it.

