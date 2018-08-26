That morning, I still had a sense of humor.

I Tweeted some lines from “No Country for Old Men” when I was leaving home:

Wife: Be careful.

Me: I always am.

Wife: Don't get hurt.

Me: I never do.

Wife: Don't hurt no one.

The laughter didn’t last long. By the time I got to work, tornadoes had already hit Sienna Plantation. They would touch down later in the day in Matagorda, Beasley, Katy and Cypress. I’ll never forget the one in northwest Harris County with the strange blue light.

The wind was gusting to 58 mph in Sugar Land and to 71 mph in Clear Lake Shores. It was 6:30 in the morning and 51,835 CenterPoint customers were already without lights in the Houston area. Alvin had no power and had to enact a curfew. Throughout the day it would flood all around the Houston area in places like George Bush Park, Needville, Rosharon, Cleveland and Clear Lake Shores. We seemed to be surrounded by the rain.

Despite all the local weather problems, I knew it was worse further down the coast. Sitting here today, I can’t recall what I saw in Rockport that day, but early in the morning, I was Tweeting, “Harvey is devastating the coast. Our fellow Texans need us now more than ever. Please help them.” The damage made me think of Indianola, TX...an old Texas ghost town that was wiped out by hurricanes. Up and down the coast, there were power outages, road closures and mandatory evacuations. Not to joke, but you knew it was really bad when twenty-one Walmart stores and nine Sam’s announced they were temporarily closing. Back in Houston, all the H-E-B’s were going to shut down at 9p.m. for safety’s sake. Metro parked their buses from the Kashmere bus barn in the HOV lane on the Eastex Freeway in case the barn flooded. I remember the Texans were playing a game that night. I paused in the newsroom to watch them for a few minutes, but I was distracted by thunder. So I did what you shouldn’t do. I went outside to get pictures. Lightning was turning the night sky purple.

A hard rain started falling at Ch. 11. Several of us ran outside in the downpour to move our cars to the highest elevation possible in the parking lot. As far away from Buffalo Bayou as we could get. Then we ran back to the porch. This time I had a feeling I may have to move my car to an even higher place. I could just tell. If you’ve lived through Houston rains, you know when it’s a bad one. This was a bad one. It was 10 o’clock.

I hurried through the building to the front porch of KHOU. Floodwater was rushing down Stanford Street to Allen Parkway. I had seen this many times over the years. Stanford was a downhill run. Allen Parkway was low and always flooded, even in a simple rain storm. What I couldn’t see in the darkness was Buffalo Bayou across the parkway. It was probably already nearing bank full by then.

We were getting more weather alerts and I started sending warnings via Twitter, “Everyone needs to get ready. Major rain moving through Houston, west to east. Slow moving. If you're out on the streets in Houston right now get to a safe place. Urgent: Rainfall rate in Meyerland and Westbury is 4 inches in one hour. If you live there, get your things off the floor.” I lived near Meyerland. Was my neighborhood in trouble?

Late that night, sadly, word came of the first fatality. This was turning into a night from hell. I had been up for hours at that point. I told my boss I needed to get some sleep so I could be ready for the morning. She promised she’d call me if things got worse.

I phoned my wife to make sure things were still okay at home. Our house was on high ground and had never flooded. Like the rest of Houston, she was worried, but all we could do was wait. I lay down on the floor upstairs at work and put my head on my pillow. I kept the phone on my chest so I wouldn’t miss a call. The next time it rang, I would wake to find my world turned upside down.

