Photos and videos | Hail falls across Houston area during severe weather

HOUSTON — Storms fired up across the Houston area Friday evening, packing not only heavy rain and lightning, but some pretty big hailstones.

Viewers sent us pictures and videos of hail in their area -- some pea-sized and some as big as golf balls.

Check out some of the photos and video below.

This video, sent in by a KHOU 11 employee, showed golf ball-size hail falling just north of downtown Houston.

Some Houstonians even stepped aside to get a picture of how big the hail was.

Not quite quarter-sized, but these hail stones are pretty close. pic.twitter.com/sYtuF6CjTT — Brandi Smith | KHOU (@Brandi_Smith_TV) June 24, 2023

In more parts of Houston, pea-size hail fell on top of people's yards and backyard decks.

This weather comes on the heels of severe weather the Houston area got Wednesday. Strong winds were the biggest factor in Wednesday's storms. Many tress and power limbs were knocked down, causing damage to homes.