A tropical disturbance will cross the far Southern Gulf of Mexico and head towards Mexico.

As of Tuesday morning the Hurricane Center gives the system a 50 percent chance of developing over the next two days. But even if it doesn't become a named storm, it will send a surge of deep tropical moisture into Texas.

Flash Flood Watch for all of Houston

Severe conditions are not expected, but the disturbance will likely bring heavy rain to our area - especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect late Tuesday night until Thursday morning for all of Southeast Texas, impacting these counties/areas: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Brazos; Burleson; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula; Grimes; Houston; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Madison; Matagorda Islands; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington; Wharton.

Weather Timeline

TUESDAY: 30-percent rain chance and a high of 92 degrees in the daytime. Rain chances increase slightly in the late evening hours closer to midnight.

WEDNESDAY: Both Wednesday and Thursday there is an 80-percent rain chance. The ramp chance really ramps up starting at 4 a.m. on Wednesday. Some areas could receive six inches or more of rain that could lead to flash street flooding. Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning is especially when you'll want to watch for the possibility of flooded streets in Southeast Texas, warns KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.

We know the onset of heavy rain is almost certain. As with any tropical system, rainfall will be prolific and will be blinding at times. Rainfall rates will be efficient, falling at a rate as high as 2 to 3 inches per hour, especially as the system makes its closest approach to our area on Thursday.

The National Weather Service here in Houston is saying flooding will be a considerable risk for some, especially in the southwest areas of southeast Texas, mainly south of I-10. While many of us will see a a few inches of rain, there could be some small isolated areas where rainfall rates tally considerably more than that. Heavy rain is the only threat at this time. No severe weather is expected to accompany Invest 91-L as it passes by our area.

THURSDAY: Rain chance decreases after the early-morning hours -- after 4 a.m. -- but scattered showers will linger into the mid-morning hours. Drier conditions after lunchtime.

FRIDAY: 20 percent rain chance, hotter temperatures return

THIS WEEKEND: Mostly sunny- hottest temperatures of the year so far, topping out in the mid- to upper-90s.

BE PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON

Items that should be on your hurricane preparation list if a storm heads our way:

Water - at least 1 gallon daily per person for 3-7 days; also fill the bathtub and other containers; sports drinks are good to fend off dehydration

Food - at least enough for 3-7 days; non-perishable packaged or canned food; juices; foods for infants or elderly family members; snack foods; food for special diets

Non-electric can opener

Cooking tools, fuel

Paper plates and cups, plastic utensils

Bedding: blankets, pillows, etc.

Clothing

Rain gear

Sturdy shoes

First aid kit, medicines, prescription drugs

Toiletries, hygiene items, moisture wipes, dry shampoo

Flashlight, batteries, lanterns

Radio: Battery operated and NOAA weather radio

Telephones: Fully charged cell phone with extra battery; chargers; traditional (not cordless) telephone set

Cash (with some small bills) and credit cards: Banks and ATMs may not be available for extended periods

Important documents: Place in a waterproof container or watertight resealable plastic bag: Should include insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, prescriptions, etc.

Tools: Keep a set with you during the storm

Gas: Fill up your vehicles several days before landfall is expected; Gas stations could lose power during a storm and supply trucks may not be able to reach the area

Pet care items: Proper identification, immunization records, medications, ample supply of food and water; a carrier or cage; muzzle and/ or leash

Bleach without lemon or any other additives

Fire extinguisher

Mosquito repellent

Keys

Toys, books and games for children

Duct tape

Cell phone charging stations -- locations where you can charge mobile devices

