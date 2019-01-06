A tropical disturbance will cross the far Southern Gulf of Mexico and head towards Mexico.

As of Tuesday afternoon the Hurricane Center has decreased the chance of development to a 20 percent chance of developing over the next two days. The chances of this system developing into a tropical storm before moving on shore are now considered remote.

As we've said all along, no changes to the forecast regarding what to expect. However there have been changes to the timing. Please see below.

VIEW CURRENT ALERTS: Tap here for watches & warnings active now

WEATHER RADAR: Track rain & storms across Texas

GET ALERTS ON THE GO: Download the KHOU 11 app and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Flash Flood Watch for all of Houston

Severe conditions are not expected, but the disturbance will likely bring heavy rain to our area - especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect late Tuesday night until Thursday morning for all of Southeast Texas, impacting these counties/areas: Austin; Brazoria Islands; Brazos; Burleson; Chambers; Coastal Brazoria; Coastal Galveston; Coastal Harris; Coastal Jackson; Coastal Matagorda; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula; Grimes; Houston; Inland Brazoria; Inland Galveston; Inland Harris; Inland Jackson; Inland Matagorda; Madison; Matagorda Islands; Montgomery; Northern Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto; Southern Liberty; Trinity; Walker; Waller; Washington; Wharton.

Weather Timeline

There has been a change to the timing regarding the rains arrival and departure. Please see below for details.

TUESDAY: There's been a change in Tuesday evening's forecast. Despite the beautiful weather we're seeing in Houston Tuesday afternoon, very heavy rain is lurking just off shore of Galveston. Heavy rain will move on shore by 4pm for the coastal counties and into the city of Houston by this evening into the overnight. Rain chances from this moment (2:15 p.m. Tuesday) on will continue to increase with each passing hour with rain chances topping 80-percent by 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY: The morning commute will be a disaster. Plan ahead! Expect a washout with the possibility of street flooding. Rain chances stand at 100 percent as very deep tropical moisture associated with Invest 91-L moves through the area.

The National Weather Service is saying that rainfall rates will be approaching 3 inches per hour with as much as 6 inches in four hour window. If those rain rates are realized and come to fruition, widespread street flooding will be an issue.

We know everybody wants to know exactly how much rain they can expect in their town or neighborhood but that's impossible. Just know that widespread 2-4 inches of rain is expected with isolated pockets considerably higher. Some models are even advertising as much as 8 to 10 inches.

The good news here is that the storm speeds should be fast -- meaning that they won't be sitting over any one area for too long. Unfortunately, as with any tropical disturbance, the rain pushes through band after band after band. So while the storms themselves will be moving fast, they'll be replaced by more rain as the feederbands continue to stream through.

Aside from the heavy rain, we'll have to watch for the possibility of funnel clouds and quick, weak tornadoes although severe weather is not expected to be a big problem.

THURSDAY: Rain chance decreases after the early-morning hours -- after 4 a.m. -- but scattered showers will linger into the mid-morning hours. Drier conditions after lunchtime as the center of circulation pushes through.

Remember that this system is very lopsided with nearly all the rain located to the north and east of the center of circulation. So once the actual center moves in, we may actually see some peeks of sunshine.

FRIDAY: 20 percent rain chance remains as the temperatures begin to soar. Expect temps back into the low 90s with feels-like numbers approaching 100°F.

THIS WEEKEND: Mostly sunny- hottest temperatures of the year so far, topping out in the mid- to upper-90s. Feels-like numbers could top 105°F or higher. You'll certainly want to practice heat safety which means drinking lots of water, staying in the shade and wearing light colored clothing.

Come on Houston, we know how to 'Summer' around here. Be smart and take care of yourself. You don't need me preaching to ya!

BE PREPARED THIS HURRICANE SEASON

Items that should be on your hurricane preparation list if a storm heads our way:

Water - at least 1 gallon daily per person for 3-7 days; also fill the bathtub and other containers; sports drinks are good to fend off dehydration

Food - at least enough for 3-7 days; non-perishable packaged or canned food; juices; foods for infants or elderly family members; snack foods; food for special diets

Non-electric can opener

Cooking tools, fuel

Paper plates and cups, plastic utensils

Bedding: blankets, pillows, etc.

Clothing

Rain gear

Sturdy shoes

First aid kit, medicines, prescription drugs

Toiletries, hygiene items, moisture wipes, dry shampoo

Flashlight, batteries, lanterns

Radio: Battery operated and NOAA weather radio

Telephones: Fully charged cell phone with extra battery; chargers; traditional (not cordless) telephone set

Cash (with some small bills) and credit cards: Banks and ATMs may not be available for extended periods

Important documents: Place in a waterproof container or watertight resealable plastic bag: Should include insurance, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, prescriptions, etc.

Tools: Keep a set with you during the storm

Gas: Fill up your vehicles several days before landfall is expected; Gas stations could lose power during a storm and supply trucks may not be able to reach the area

Pet care items: Proper identification, immunization records, medications, ample supply of food and water; a carrier or cage; muzzle and/ or leash

Bleach without lemon or any other additives

Fire extinguisher

Mosquito repellent

Keys

Toys, books and games for children

Duct tape

Cell phone charging stations -- locations where you can charge mobile devices

RELATED: Do you have your KHOU 11 severe weather guide?

RELATED: If storms give you anxiety, therapy is available online

RELATED: 2019 hurricane names for Atlantic storms