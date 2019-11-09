HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 Weather team is monitoring a very disorganized cluster of thunderstorms near Turks and Caicos that is expected to move across the Florida straits into the eastern portion of the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday.

As of Wednesday morning, Meteorologist Chita Craft says the latest updates on the tropical disturbance don't show much rain for Houston, which means there will be little to no impacts on the Texas coast.

Even still we are tracking it closely as we do anytime a system enters the Gulf.

Right now the National Hurricane Center gives it a 60 percent chance for development over the next five days.

8:30 a.m. tropics update on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

Here is the 7 a.m. Wednesday Central update from the NHC:

Widespread cloudiness and showers extending from the southeastern Bahamas northward over the southwestern Atlantic for a few hundred miles are associated with a surface trough of low pressure.

Limited development of this system is anticipated today or tomorrow, however conditions are forecast to become a little more favorable for development over the weekend, and a tropical depression could form as the disturbance moves slowly toward the west-northwest across the Florida Straits or South Florida and over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, this disturbance could produce periods of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds across the Bahamas through Thursday, and across Florida towards Louisiana during the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent.

