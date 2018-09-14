GALVESTON, Texas – Many residents woke up to flooded streets on Galveston Island early Friday as rain bands from a disturbance in the Gulf moved ashore.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 4 p.m. Friday for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Jackson, Matagorda and Wharton counties.

Texas A&M Galveston advised staff and students to not come to the campus and issued a shelter-in-place for those already there.

Classes are cancelled for the remainder of the day. All persons currently on campus are directed to shelter-in-place and remain until further notice.

If you aren't already, please register for the Sea Aggie Alerts at https://t.co/eYi2TzTGmM for the most up-to-date information. pic.twitter.com/OVXk4JoUlG — Texas A&M Galveston (@AggiesByTheSea) September 14, 2018

Others report flooding along The Strand with water getting into the first floor of some buildings along 23rd and Market. Officials and business owners ask that drivers that drive along The Strand as it will push water up even higher.

Scattered rain is possible across the Houston area for the next few days, although the rain chance will decrease by Sunday, says KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.

“Additional moderate to heavy rain training over the area will make conditions worse and cause

additional streets to flood,” warns NWS. “Some locations that will experience flooding include Galveston Island West End, Galveston Causeway, Galveston Pier 21, Jamaica Beach, Pelican Island, Galveston State Park, Crystal Beach, Schlitterbahn, Scholes Field, The Strand, Port Bolivar, Offatts Bayou, Galveston Pleasure Pier, Bolivar Peninsula and Moody Gardens.”

