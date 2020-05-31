Eye on the Gulf: Tropical disturbance now has 80% chance for development

The next named storm in the Atlantic Basin will have the name Cristobal, but it's too soon to determine where it will go.

HOUSTON — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the possibility of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico this week.

Monday marked the official kick off to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, and it's already turning out to be busy.

The NHC has designated this system as Invest 93L. All that means is it's now an area the hurricane center is monitoring or investigating closely. This remains a non-classified disturbance over the Yucatan at this time.

As of 7 a.m. Monday, the NHC has increased the probability of development to 80 percent over the next two days. Being that no system exists currently, and may never, specifics are limited at this time.

The next storm in the Atlantic Basin will have the name Cristobal. It's too soon to tell where this system might head, if it forms in the Gulf.

Where it came from

Tropical Storm Amanda from the eastern Pacific developed early Sunday and made landfall soon after in Guatemala and quickly weakened. The remnant low of Amanda will continue to move northward over central America and southern Mexico before emerging in the Bay of Campeche by Tuesday.

When it could become a tropical storm

If a storm develops, it would likely be Wednesday or Thursday of this week as it continues its trek into the central and northern Gulf of Mexico.

A possible landfall between Brownsville and the Florida panhandle would not be until the upcoming weekend or very early the following week.

Where will it go?

Simply too early to know. Please check back.

There is strong model agreement that this system will move into the central and northern gulf. All areas from the Florida panhandle to Brownsville, Texas will need to monitor this system closely. A large envelope of models exists with many locations in between as possible areas that could see adverse weather.

The model above is the European ensembles. It's ONE run of ONE model suite. Please do not focus on any one stretch of the coast.

How Strong

Simply too early to know. Please check back.

June cyclones are usually very weak and disorganized systems -- still being sheared apart from the westerlies as the seasons continue to transition into Summer. However all systems are different.

Seen in the white box above is the Gulf of Mexico. If you look carefully there are a bunch of red lines crossing the gulf from Mexico to Florida. That's an indication that the wind shear is very strong over the gulf which could help to keep this system weak, if it develops at all.