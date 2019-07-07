HOUSTON — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an unusual area of thunderstorms in Tennessee for possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.

There is a growing consensus that as a trough of low pressure, aka, a front, moves into the gulf, the thunderstorms could take on a circulation and develop into the next named system.

As of Sunday morning, the NHC currently assesses the probability of development over the next five days at 40 percent.

"A trough of low pressure over the southeastern United States is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where a broad low pressure area will likely form in a few days. Thereafter, upper-level winds support some development of this system while it meanders near the northeastern Gulf of Mexico coast through Friday," stated the NHC on Sunday.

This is a fairly rare atmospheric set-up. We last saw this with Edouard in 2008. It's also a similar set up we saw in 1983 that gave birth to Hurricane Alicia. Both aforementioned storms tracked west towards Texas.

Very early indications are that the threat to Houston and Texas in general is very low -- but not impossible. Many of the computer models that develop this system push it ashore in southeast Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama or Florida. Only a handful of models actually bring it our direction. At this time, we consider those the outliers.

Since the threat to Houston is greater than zero, we'll need to pay close attention to this system as it meanders and possibly develops off the Florida coast.

The hot, sunny weather we enjoyed on Saturday and will again on Sunday and most of the coming week is thanks in part to a large dome of high pressure sitting over Texas. There will be another one that develops east of Florida. In theory, given Saturday's computer models, this would keep Texas and Florida safe but open the door for southeast Louisiana, Mississippi or Alabama.

KHOU

Think of high pressure cells as bumpers. Hurricanes, as ferocious as they are, are lazy and don't put up a fight with high pressure. They just go as they are told so-to-speak. As long as a high is over you, you're good.

But computer models change and they change fast given how far out this potential storm is. Development wouldn't take place until at least Wednesday or Thursday. Any miscalculation with the placement or strength of the high pressures will mean big changes to potential landfall sites.

It's just simply too early to determine when or if a storm is going to develop; and if it does, to know where it's going and how strong it could be. Therefore stay weather aware regarding this potential tropical system this coming week.

If, and only if, this were to make a direct impact on Houston -- and again, that probability is very low at this time -- the impacts wouldn't be until Friday and Saturday.

If a storm does develop, it'll be assigned the name 'Barry.'