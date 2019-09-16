As Texas prepares for severe weather this week, Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he has planed numerous resources on standby across the state and elevated the State’s Operation Center to level 3.

KHOU Meteorologists said very heavy rain is headed to Southeast Texas as a slow-moving tropical wave works its way towards the coast. The rain is expected to move at a snail’s pace and could cause street flooding over the next few days.

"As severe weather approaches the Gulf Coast, the state of Texas is taking necessary precautions to ensure local officials have the resources they need to respond this event," said Gov. Abbott. "State assets have been positioned for quick deployment in the regions expected to be impacted by these storms and I encourage all Texans in the southeast coastal area to heed all warnings from local officials and pay close attention to weather reports as this system approaches."

The heaviest rain is expected Tuesday through Thursday across the Houston area. Some areas could see more than 7 inches of rain, according to Meteorologist Blake Mathews.

By the weekend, the rain should let up, but there’s still a slight chance for showers.

Everyone is encouraged to follow these safety tips:

When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors.

Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground.

Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.

Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.

