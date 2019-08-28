DeSantis is urging all residents on Florida's east coast to prepare for impact as the latest forecasts from the National Hurricane Center predict Hurricane Dorian will develop into a major hurricane.

State Emergency Operations activated to a Level 2 on Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, Hurricane Dorian continues to move away from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands and towards the Bahamas. It has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and it is moving northwest.

Much of Florida is in the "cone of uncertainty" and there are a lot of "ifs" with the impacts we can expect on the First Coast.

Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency Wednesday for counties in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

“It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely," DeSantis said. "Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine, and should have a plan in case of disaster. I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare.”

“Because of the uncertainty in the track of this storm, every resident along the East Coast needs to be ready,” said Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz. “As updates come out, it’s important that Floridians continue to pay attention to media and local officials as the track of this storm has been changing and can continue to change rapidly. By having an Executive Order in place and by activating the State Emergency Operations Center to a Level 2, we are fully prepared to support any community that might be impacted.”

As of 5 p.m., the National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Dorian is moving away from the Caribbean and is headed into the western Atlantic, where the storm is expected to become a dangerous hurricane.

TRACKING DORIAN

