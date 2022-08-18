Apartment fire displaces a dozen families after storms in southeast Houston

Residents say the fire may have been started by a lightning strike during Thursday's storms, but HFD has not been able to confirm the cause yet.

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston firefighters battled the rain while they worked to control an apartment fire on El Dorado at Pipers View Drive in southeast Houston on Thursday.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but people in at least 12 units at the Clear Lake apartment complex have been displaced, according to the Houston Fire Department.

A large portion of the residents impacted by the fire are Clear Creek ISD families.

Residents said the fire may have been started by a lightning strike during Thursday's storms, but HFD has not been able to confirm the cause yet.

"When it hit, it went, 'Boom!' and then it sizzled," resident Matthew, who lost his home in the fire, said. "You could say I lost it all, but I didn't lose my life."

Matthew said his mother and daughter were with him in his home when the fire started. He estimates he lost $10,000 worth of belongings.

"My entire life, beds, everything I can think of," he said.

According to HFD, the building Matthew's unit was in is a total loss, but they were able to save another building that was threatened.

"We still had lightning going on at the time we were here," District 71 Chief Joseph Boening said. "We were worried about it, but we had to stop the fire because we were worried about it getting into building 7."

HFD said they're working with the Red Cross to help those displaced find a place to stay if they don't have one.

"It's pretty difficult because school just started," said resident Sonia Joseph, who also lost her home. "We just bought school supplies, back-to-school clothes and we just lost everything."

If you're interested in helping as well, here is a link to be able to donate funds.