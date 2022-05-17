Tracking the tropics: Potential storm development heading into Memorial Day weekend

Hurricane season doesn't begin until June 1, but models are suggesting we may be getting an early start.

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 Weather Team is tracking the potential of a tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico just ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Is it too early for hurricane season you ask? Not at all.

Hurricane season doesn't begin until June 1, but looking back at history, we've had a named tropical system in the month of May for the past seven years in a row.

You've may have heard some whispers that some models have been suggesting over and over again that a storm will possibly develop over the next seven to 10 days.

To analyze this potential, there are two reliable long-range models that our meteorologists refer to — GFS and Euro.

If we do get a storm, it will be named Alex.

Long story short, there is nothing currently brewing in the tropics, but the KHOU 11 Weather Team will be keeping a close eye over the next several days to observe any potential evolution.

Here is how the KHOU 11 Weather Team gets the latest information.

