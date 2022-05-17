x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Forecast

Tracking the tropics: Potential storm development heading into Memorial Day weekend

Hurricane season doesn't begin until June 1, but models are suggesting we may be getting an early start.

More Videos

HOUSTON — The KHOU 11 Weather Team is tracking the potential of a tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico just ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Is it too early for hurricane season you ask? Not at all.  

Credit: khou weather

Hurricane season doesn't begin until June 1, but looking back at history, we've had a named tropical system in the month of May for the past seven years in a row.  

You've may have heard some whispers that some models have been suggesting over and over again that a storm will possibly develop over the next seven to 10 days.

To analyze this potential, there are two reliable long-range models that our meteorologists refer to — GFS and Euro.

Credit: khou weather

If we do get a storm, it will be named Alex.

Long story short, there is nothing currently brewing in the tropics, but the KHOU 11 Weather Team will be keeping a close eye over the next several days to observe any potential evolution. 

STAY WEATHER SMART: Get our mobile app alerts

LIVE INTERACTIVE RADARS: Track storms and rain

________________________________________________________________

Here is how the KHOU 11 Weather Team gets the latest information.

KHOU 11 APP: Get our mobile weather alerts

KHOU 11 RADAR: Track Houston storms and rain here