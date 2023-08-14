When will it rain again in Houston? Relief could be in sight!

Chances for a few scattered showers could come as early as this weekend.

HOUSTON — The brutal heat and drought that has had Houston in its grips may have an expiration date. Computer models are suggesting rain chances may return next week. This would come as a huge relief as we continue to suffer under rain-free triple-digit days that seem to have gone on forever.

Chances for a few scattered showers actually begin over the weekend, then Monday night into Tuesday, both the American and European models bring more widespread showers into the upper Texas coast and the Houston area.

It's a slug of deep tropical moisture coming in from the Gulf. This could keep rain changes going through Thursday of next week and spread rain all the way into central Texas.

It's too early to pinpoint exactly where the bulk of the rain may fall, but it's nice to see signs that the atmosphere may be about to bring us some much-needed relief from the heat and the dry conditions.

