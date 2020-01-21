HOUSTON — Rain chances return Wednesday and increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning with the next system moving in from the Pacific.

We aren't expecting any issues as far as widespread flooding, but you'll want to plan on having a messy commute - especially Wednesday.

Here are the details..

HOUSTON WEATHER TIMELINE

TUESDAY: More clouds moving in but still plenty of sunshine. Nice day overall in the upper-50s after spending the morning in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: 100% rain chance, in the 40s and 50s. Weather system moving in from the Pacific has the potential of bringing locally heavy downpours with 1-2" of rain widespread possible. Expect rainfall to pick up just before sunrise on Wednesday with a continuing chance throughout the day and into the night.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for rain, temps in the 60s and 70s. Winds shifting out of the northwest. The rain will clear by mid-morning, leaving us with nicer conditions later in the day.

FRIDAY: The timing of the Pacific system is perfect. It moves out and high pressure build back in for a sunshine filled weekend. Sunny and beautiful Friday! On the cool side, 40s in the morning but mid-60s by the afternoon.

THIS WEEKEND: A few clouds, temps in the 40s overnight with daytime temps in the mid-60s. Pleasant overall but more clouds and a slight rain chance move back in for Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Pleasant conditions continue with slightly warmer temps early in the week. Winds out of the southeast mean more humidity, however.

