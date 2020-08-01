HOUSTON — Severe weather is possible across Southeast Texas into Louisiana as we get into Friday evening of this week.

Currently the Houston area is in the "enhanced risk" zone, 3 out of 5, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. (Range is 1/least likely to 5/most likely). It's still too soon to say which parts of town will get the worst of the storms, if any, but if you have plans for outdoors you'll want to have a backup in place with sturdy shelter available.

The KHOU 11 Weather Team is closely monitoring the chance for severe weather, which could include hail and tornadoes.

In the meantime, nice weather continues in the Houston area. Here's the forecast timeline...

HOUSTON WEATHER TIMELINE

WEDNESDAY: High of 66 today with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the southeast at 16 mph. Very pleasant but with increasing humidity.

THURSDAY: Winds out of the south increase, high of 76 degrees with more humidity. 40% chance for showers in the early afternoon mostly.

FRIDAY: 80% chance for rain, especially later in the day and evening. Risk of severe weather that includes strong winds, hail and tornadoes. "Still too early for some important details, but severe weather is a potential threat," says the National Weather Service.

THIS WEEKEND: No rain on Saturday or Sunday. Mostly sunny but with much colder temps. Not getting out of the 50s on Saturday. On Sunday we'll wake up to temperatures in the 30s, warming up to about 60 for the daytime high with a few clouds.

NEXT WEEK: Winds shift back out of the east and southeast, increasing humidity and temps back into the 60s and 70s. Slight rain chance early in the week. Isolated showers Tuesday.

