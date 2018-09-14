HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul said Friday afternoon that the worst of the rain is over for the Houston area.

We will see scattered showers Friday evening and on Saturday but no more heavy rain is expected.

The rain that flooded some Houston streets on Friday came from the outer bands of a disturbance in the Gulf.

Galveston County saw major street flooding Friday morning, including high water on The Strand again.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 4 p.m.for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Jackson, Matagorda and Wharton counties.

The Weather Team is also watching Hurricane Florence, a now Category 1 hurricane that is making landfall in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday.

The hurricane will bring heavy rain and winds at 100 mph when it makes landfall. It could bring 30 to 40 inches of rain in North Carolina.

