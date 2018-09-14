HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul said Friday afternoon that the worst of the rain is over for the Houston area.

We will see scattered showers Friday evening and on Saturday but no more heavy rain is expected.

The rain that flooded some Houston streets on Friday came from the outer bands of a disturbance in the Gulf.

Galveston County saw major street flooding Friday morning, including high water on The Strand again.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 4 p.m.for Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Jackson, Matagorda and Wharton counties.

STAY PREPARED: View the KHOU 11 Hurricane & Severe Weather Preparedness Guide

HURRICANE TRACKER: View the tropics on interactive map

The Weather Team is also watching Hurricane Florence, a now Category 1 hurricane that is making landfall in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday.

The hurricane will bring heavy rain and winds at 100 mph when it makes landfall. It could bring 30 to 40 inches of rain in North Carolina.

Radars
Houston Radar
Houston Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Galveston Coast Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Fort Bend County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Montgomery County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Brazoria County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Chambers County Radar
Huntsville Radar
Huntsville Radar
College Station Radar
College Station Radar
Waller County Radar
Waller County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Wharton County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Matagorda County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Liberty County Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
San Antonio Radar
San Antonio Radar
Austin Radar
Austin Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Corpus Christi Radar
Beaumont Radar
Beaumont Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
Lake Charles LA Radar
South Padre Island Radar
South Padre Island Radar
Victoria Radar
Victoria Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Gulf of Mexico Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Louisiana Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Gulf Coast Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Texas Panhandle Radar
Northeast Radar
Northeast Radar
Northwest Radar
Northwest Radar
Southeast Radar
Southeast Radar
Southwest Radar
Southwest Radar
North Texas Radar
North Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
South Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
East Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
West Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Central Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
Far West Texas Radar
U.S. Radar
U.S. Radar

© 2018 KHOU