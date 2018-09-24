HOUSTON — Your Black Friday shopping weather will be mild with a 30 percent rain chance and temperatures in the low-70s, according to KHOU 11 Meteorologist Chita Craft.

Friday started out chilly in the 50's, but it will warm up.

Saturday and Sunday overnight temperatures will be in the 60's with daytime high temperatures in the mid-70s. A slight rain chance returns Sunday.

A string of cold fronts come in late Sunday, making for chilly conditions in the 40's and 50's for much of the day Monday and Tuesday.

