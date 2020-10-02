HOUSTON — Rainfall totals for some parts of Southeast Texas could reach three inches or more through Wednesday as wet weather returns. In fact, the 7-day forecast only has a couple days with no chance for rain, says KHOU 11 Meteorologist Erika Lopez.

TRACK THE WEATHER: Local weather radars

WEATHER ALERTS ON YOUR PHONE: Download the new KHOU 11 app

Check out the forecast details in the weather timeline below.

HOUSTON WEATHER TIMELINE

MONDAY: 70% rain chance, temps in the mid-70s. A cold front is going to slowly push towards Houston as the day progresses. With an onshore flow from the Gulf of Mexico, coupled with Pacific Ocean moisture coming in, we're slowly saturating the atmosphere, so showers are possible in the afternoon hours. The cold front will not pass us by daybreak on Monday, so there is a chance of patchy fog, especially by the coastal areas, overnight.

For Monday, the cold front will eventually drift through town, after kicking up showers and possible storms. But a series of storms will come by through Wednesday, giving us a rain/storm chance each day.

TUESDAY: 70% rain chance, temps in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 80% rain chance with storms mixed in. Temps in the 60s. Rainfall totals could be between 0.5" to 3"+ (ranging from the south to the north) when all is said and done.

THURSDAY: Finally some sunshine, temps in the 50s. We'll dry up as we move into Thursday and Valentine's Day as high pressure returns to Houston.

FRIDAY: Temps in the 40s and 50s, nice and sunny.

THIS WEEKEND: Good chance for scattered showers returns by Saturday afternoon and evening, lasting into Sunday. Temps in the 60s overall this weekend.

7-day for Feb 10 2020

KHOU 11

Stay ahead of the weather. Download the KHOU news app to get alerts sent to your phone.