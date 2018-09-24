HOUSTON — This afternoon will be pleasant and sunny in the 60s with no rain expected, according to Meteorologist Brooks Garner.

Things will be very different Wednesday however. Skies will be cloudy for most of the day and there is a 30-percent chance for afternoon showers. Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the year so be careful on the roads. If you're flying, check your airline for any delays.

Thanksgiving Day will start of cloudy with temps in the mid 40s. For the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade, temps will start out at 45 degrees at 7 a.m. but they will warm up to a cool 57 degrees by 11 a.m. There is a 20-percent chance of rain Thursday morning but David says this is nothing to worry about.

The rain will start to fizzle out by 11 a.m. The high temp will reach 66 degrees by 3 p.m. making for a nice Thanksgiving Day.

The rain chances stick around on Friday as afternoon temps stay in the mid 60s. The weekend is expected to be dry. The high on Saturday is expected to be 72 degrees.

