HOUSTON — If you are a fan of the spring weather then you are in luck this weekend. High temps will be in the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday before temperatures drop back down to the 50s early next week.

On Saturday evening, it should be 67 degrees by 7 p.m. and 62 degrees by 11 p.m. with patchy fog developing.

The change in temperatures is due to a dry cold front that will pass through our area Sunday. Monday and Tuesday temps will be in the 50s. There is a chance we could see a little bit of frost Tuesday.

Things will start to warm back up Wednesday and by next weekend we are back to 70 degree temps. Brooks says there is no rain in the forecast for the next several days.

