HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says it's shaping up to be a nice afternoon across the region.

The only exception is to that is if you're following along from Polk, San Jacinto, Liberty and Chambers counties.

There are some thunderstorms pushing into Jefferson County and the Big Thicket of east Texas that could impact these areas. Not all areas will get wet, but where it does rain, Blake says the rain will be heavy.

Locally, the temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-70s overnight. The rain chances actually drop to zero by 1 a.m.

We'll see a high temperature of about 90 degrees Sunday afternoon. It should be partly cloudy skies with the slightest chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, Blake says.

Next week will be mostly sunny with only a 20 percent rain chance each day and temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s.

Blake says there is a cold front on the horizon.

Galveston County saw major street flooding Friday morning, including high water on The Strand again.

There are still a few scattered showers lingering in southwest counties.

The Weather Team is also watching Hurricane Florence, a now a Tropical Storm that made landfall in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday.

The North Carolina coast and surrounding areas could still get another 10 to 20 inches of rain.

Good news, Hurricane Issac has officially dissipated. Hurricane Joyce and Helene are still in the Atlantic but they pose no threat to the U.S.

