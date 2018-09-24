HOUSTON — Meteorologist Brooks Garner says today will be chilly with a chance for rain this afternoon, so keep your coats and umbrellas handy.

By the afternoon and evening hours we are expected to get widespread, moderate rain. Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the year so be careful on the roads. If you're flying, check your airline for any delays.

The biggest chance for rain lasts late into the evening before clearing in the early-morning hours Thursday/Thanksgiving Day.

Thanksgiving Day will start off cloudy with temps in the upper 40s. For the HEB Thanksgiving Day Parade, temps will start out at 47 degrees at 7 a.m. but they will warm up to the mid 50s by 10 a.m.

There is a 20-percent chance of rain Thursday morning but the KHOU 11 Weather Team says this is nothing to worry about. The rain will be mist or a light drizzle at most. The high temp will reach the mid 60s by 3 p.m., making for a nice Thanksgiving Day.

The rain chances stick around on Friday. Afternoon temps stay will reach the upper 60s. The weekend is expected to be dry. The high on Saturday is expected to be 72 degrees.

A string of cold fronts come in Sunday so temps will drop back down to the 50s.

