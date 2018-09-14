HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul says the rain returns Saturday but it will not be nearly as widespread.

There is a 50 percent chance for scattered showers but no heavy rain is expected.

We'll see a high temperature of 89 degrees Saturday and 91 degrees Sunday with just a slight rain chance.

Next week will be mostly sunny with only a 20 percent rain chance each day and temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s.

Galveston County saw major street flooding Friday morning, including high water on The Strand again.

There are still a few scattered showers lingering in southwest counties.

The Weather Team is also watching Hurricane Florence, a now a Tropical Storm that made landfall in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday.

The North Carolina coast and surrounding areas could still get another 10 to 20 inches of rain.

