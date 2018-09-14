HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says Saturday will be mostly cloudy.

There is a 30-percent chance of rain this afternoon, but the rain will not be as widespread as it was Friday.

HEADS UP! There is a flash flood warning in effect until until 3:35 AM Sunday morning for Calhoun county.

We'll see a high temperature of about 90 degrees Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Next week will be mostly sunny with only a 20 percent rain chance each day and temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s.

Blake says there is a cold front on the horizon.

Galveston County saw major street flooding Friday morning, including high water on The Strand again.

There are still a few scattered showers lingering in southwest counties.

The Weather Team is also watching Hurricane Florence, a now a Tropical Storm that made landfall in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday.

The North Carolina coast and surrounding areas could still get another 10 to 20 inches of rain.

Good news, Hurricane Issac has officially dissipated. Hurricane Joyce and Helene are still in the Atlantic but they pose no threat to the U.S.

