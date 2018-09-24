HOUSTON — Rain is headed towards Houston and will stick with us majority of the afternoon, says KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews.

The rain is due to a cold front pushing through our area.

If you live up north, you are already seeing temps in the 40s. Southern cities are still in the low-70s but temps will drop later on this afternoon.

There's a 60 percent chance on Monday. Things will clear up Tuesday but then we will get a round of heavy showers Wednesday evening.

GET ALERTS ON THE GO: Download the KHOU 11 app

Thanksgiving Day will be cloudy and there is a slight chance of some scattered showers, so plan accordingly.

MORE: LOCAL RADARS ON KHOU.COM

© 2018 KHOU